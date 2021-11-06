Motorcyclist dead after Indian Head Highway crash

A man is dead after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV took place Saturday morning near Fort Washington on Indian Head Highway, Prince George's County Police reported.

A man is dead after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV which took place Saturday morning near Fort Washington on Indian Head Highway, police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said.

According to the report, police and emergency services were called to the scene around 10:50 a.m. after the two vehicles, both heading north, collided. The impact caused the motorcyclist, an adult male, to be ejected from his motorcycle. The rider, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Northbound Indian Head Hwy (MD 210) at Old Fort Road was closed following the crash, but has since re-opened.

County investigators remained on the scene through early Saturday afternoon to determine the situation that led to the crash.

Prince George’s police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.