CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Metro police identify suspect…

Metro police identify suspect in Prince George’s Co. assault

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

November 14, 2021, 10:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Metro Transit police have identified a suspect in the assault of a woman early on Sunday morning.

The assault happened at 2:50 a.m.in the Prince George’s Plaza Station bus bay.

An early police statement confirmed that a woman was badly beaten. Metro police later identified Daniel Alan Newsome, 28, as a suspect in the attack.

Newsome is currently wanted for second degree attempted murder and first degree assault.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department at 202-962-2121 or text MyMTPD (696873).

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Obituary: Alan Paller

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up