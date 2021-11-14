Metro police identify suspect in Prince George’s Co. assault

Metro Transit police have identified a suspect in the assault of a woman early on Sunday morning.

Listen now to WTOP News

Metro Transit police have identified a suspect in the assault of a woman early on Sunday morning.

The assault happened at 2:50 a.m.in the Prince George’s Plaza Station bus bay.

An early police statement confirmed that a woman was badly beaten. Metro police later identified Daniel Alan Newsome, 28, as a suspect in the attack.

Newsome is currently wanted for second degree attempted murder and first degree assault.

UPDATE: MTPD has ID’d suspect in an early morning attack on a woman at Prince George’s Plaza Station in the bus bay. Seeking to locate Daniel Alan Newsome, 28 yo. Wanted for 2nd degree attempted murder/1st Degree assault. Info? Call 202-962-2121 or Text MyMTPD (696873) #wmata pic.twitter.com/IRtvz2eQ88 — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) November 15, 2021

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department at 202-962-2121 or text MyMTPD (696873).