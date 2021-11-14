Hit-and-run suspect found after killing man in Prince George’s County

A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Sunday morning and according to state police the suspect thought to have hit his car was located within 40 minutes of the crash.

A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday morning and according to state police the suspect thought to have hit his car was located within 40 minutes of the crash.

John Fofana, 26, of Landover Hills died at the scene after his silver Infinity was hit by a truck around 3:15 a.m., according to police. Police believe he was the only one inside the Infinity.

Witnesses provided information to police that identified Remington Culver, 32, as the driver of the vehicle that killed Fofana. He’s accused of fleeing on foot after hitting Fofana’s car with his Chevy Silverado truck on Route 50 at the on ramp from southbound I-495 in Prince George’s County.

Police said a preliminary investigation found Fofana’s car was on the shoulder and he was outside of the vehicle when Culver struck the Infinity and then Fofana.

Maryland State Police responded to the scene and say they found Fofana in the road when they arrived.

The Silverado overturned and crossed two lanes before stopping at the right shoulder of the on ramp.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command used a helicopter to search for the driver who fled. The county’s police were helped by troopers from the College Park Barrack, the Forestville Barrack and the K-9 Unit in their search.

Culver was found 40 minutes after the crash in the woods around 150 yards from the scene. Police said he was arrested without resistance and taken to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Police believe alcohol may have contributed to the crash. Charges are pending against Culver, who they say was the sole occupant of the Silverado.

A portion of the road was closed for five hours while the crash was investigation. The crash is being investigated by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.