THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Car collides with tree…

Car collides with tree along southbound BW Parkway

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

November 23, 2021, 2:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The driver had to be extricated from this car after it collided with a tree Monday along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. (WTOP/Monique Hayes)

A driver suffered life-threatening injuries Monday after a collision with a tree along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

It happened before 2 p.m. along the parkway’s southbound lanes, near Maryland Route 202.  U.S. Park Police officers found the car in flames and the driver trapped inside.

The driver was extracted by a Prince George’s County Fire and EMS crew and taken to a local hospital. The driver’s condition is unknown.

The southbound lanes on the Parkway were closed for about three and a half hours while police investigated the scene. All lanes reopened around 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call the U.S. Park Police tip line (888- 361-3332 or 202-379-4877) or to email USPP_TIPline@nps.gov.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up