Car collides with tree along southbound BW Parkway

A driver has life-threatening injuries Monday after a collision with a tree along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County, Maryland.

A driver suffered life-threatening injuries Monday after a collision with a tree along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

It happened before 2 p.m. along the parkway’s southbound lanes, near Maryland Route 202. U.S. Park Police officers found the car in flames and the driver trapped inside.

The driver was extracted by a Prince George’s County Fire and EMS crew and taken to a local hospital. The driver’s condition is unknown.

The southbound lanes on the Parkway were closed for about three and a half hours while police investigated the scene. All lanes reopened around 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call the U.S. Park Police tip line (888- 361-3332 or 202-379-4877) or to email USPP_TIPline@nps.gov.