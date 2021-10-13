Upper Marlboro man dead in Prince George’s Co. crash

A 27-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Prince George's County, Maryland, state police said Wednesday.

Upper Marlboro resident Devonte Quasie-Woode was driving a black Lincoln at the time of the crash.

Maryland State Police said troopers were dispatched to northbound U.S. Route 301/Crain Highway at Excalibur Road in Bowie shortly after midnight. They found the Lincoln about 20 feet off the ground in a tree, overturned.

Quasie-Woode was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police Quasie-Woode tried to pass between them and a second car in the lanes. The witness’ Mercedes was struck on the driver’s side by the second car, which did not stop at the scene and continued northbound on Route 301.

The investigation into the crash continues. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the MSP Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.

Below is a map of the area: