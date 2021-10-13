Coronavirus News: COVID-19 vaccines for kids in Montgomery Co. | What percentage of the DMV is vaccinated? | Next booster shots on FDA's agenda | Latest cases in DC region
Upper Marlboro man dead in Prince George’s Co. crash

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

October 13, 2021, 9:34 AM

A 27-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland State Police said Wednesday.

Upper Marlboro resident Devonte Quasie-Woode was driving a black Lincoln at the time of the crash.

Maryland State Police said troopers were dispatched to northbound U.S. Route 301/Crain Highway at Excalibur Road in Bowie shortly after midnight. They found the Lincoln about 20 feet off the ground in a tree, overturned.

Quasie-Woode was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police Quasie-Woode tried to pass between them and a second car in the lanes. The witness’ Mercedes was struck on the driver’s side by the second car, which did not stop at the scene and continued northbound on Route 301.

The investigation into the crash continues. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the MSP Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.

Below is a map of the area:

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

