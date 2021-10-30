Prince George’s Co. police probe after pedestrian killed by vehicle

Police in Prince George's County are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing a road in a commercial area.

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing a road in a commercial area.

The Prince George’s County Police Department issued a news release saying that 25-year-old Jamaul Johnson of Washington, D.C. was hit while crossing the street late Thursday night in Oxon Hill. He died a short time later after being taken to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle who struck him wasn’t injured and stayed on the scene. The news release doesn’t name the driver or say whether the person could face charges related to the crash.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.