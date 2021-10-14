Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Police release video of suspect, vehicle in Capitol Heights shooting that wounded 12-year-old girl

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

October 14, 2021, 12:10 PM

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect and their car after a 12-year-old girl was shot Friday in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police released video showing a person standing through the sunroof of a dark-colored, four-door sedan, which they say is possibly an Infiniti, and firing a handgun at a shopping center in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike on Oct. 8. Police said the car has tinted windows with chrome trim and door handles.

The girl was shot was inside a restaurant in the shopping center. She was waiting on a food order when she was struck. Her injuries were described as critical, and she was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 301-516-5200, or reach out anonymously to 1-866-411-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017.

