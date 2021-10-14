Police release video of suspect, vehicle in Capitol Heights shooting that wounded 12-year-old girl

Police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect and their car after a 12-year-old girl was shot Friday in Capitol Heights.

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect and their car after a 12-year-old girl was shot Friday in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police released video showing a person standing through the sunroof of a dark-colored, four-door sedan, which they say is possibly an Infiniti, and firing a handgun at a shopping center in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike on Oct. 8. Police said the car has tinted windows with chrome trim and door handles.

Please take a moment to view this video. Our detectives are looking to identify the vehicle (possibly an Infiniti) and suspect(s) who shot and critically injured a 12-year-old Friday. A @PGCrimeSolvers CA$H reward is being offered in this case. Read more: https://t.co/XHUIdwRQJz pic.twitter.com/PAs3GvRBZL — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 14, 2021

The girl was shot was inside a restaurant in the shopping center. She was waiting on a food order when she was struck. Her injuries were described as critical, and she was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 301-516-5200, or reach out anonymously to 1-866-411-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.