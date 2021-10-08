Coronavirus News: DC's public emergency extended | Md. boosters update | From 'pandemic' to 'endemic' shift | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
2 dead, 1 in custody in Capitol Heights shooting

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com
Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

October 8, 2021, 10:33 AM

Two people are dead, one person is in custody and a school is on lockdown in Prince George’s County, Maryland, as police are investigating a shooting in Capitol Heights.

The shooting happened at about 9:15 a.m. at a senior living facility on Suffolk Avenue, near Capitol Heights Elementary School, the police said.

At about 10:30, they said two people were dead and one suspect was in custody.

The school is currently on lockdown, and the police are asking residents in the area to shelter in place.

Below is a map of the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

