Man dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting

A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County, Maryland, early Saturday morning.

A man is dead after being shot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at 4:30 a.m. on Iverson Street near 28th Avenue in Hillcrest Heights area, according to police.

Police say they found the man shot on the sidewalk.

He died at the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made so far and police are continuing to investigate the scene.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: Around 4:30 am officers responded to the 3800 block of 28th Ave for a shooting. Once on scene, they located an adult male on a sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene. pic.twitter.com/AaCv3pFW52— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 30, 2021

A map of the location of the shooting can be seen below:

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County Police at 1-866-411-TIPS.