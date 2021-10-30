Coronavirus News: COVID vaccinations offers more protective | Prince George's Co. sees COVID-19 cases dropping | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Man dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

October 30, 2021, 9:12 AM

A man is dead after being shot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at 4:30 a.m. on Iverson Street near 28th Avenue in Hillcrest Heights area, according to police.

Police say they found the man shot on the sidewalk.

He died at the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made so far and police are continuing to investigate the scene.

A map of the location of the shooting can be seen below:

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County Police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

