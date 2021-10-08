Coronavirus News: DC anticipates improvement in school virus testing | National Zoo animals recover | What's driving increase in vaccines? | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Girl injured in Prince George’s County shopping center shooting

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

October 8, 2021, 8:15 PM

A girl is in the hospital after being shot in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike at the parking lot of a shopping center in the Coral Hills area.

Police said she was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. They do not believe she was the intended target. No other injuries have been reported.

Below is a map of where it happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates. 

