Girl injured in Prince George’s County shopping center shooting

A girl is in the hospital after being shot in Prince George's County, Maryland.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike at the parking lot of a shopping center in the Coral Hills area.

Police said she was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. They do not believe she was the intended target. No other injuries have been reported.

Prelim info: At approx 6:35 pm, officers responded here for a shooting. The officers located a child suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital with critical injuries. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 9, 2021

Below is a map of where it happened.

