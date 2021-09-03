CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Efforts grow to stamp out use of parasite drug | When will boosters be needed? | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Unmarked Prince George's County…

Unmarked Prince George’s County police cruiser crashes into house

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

September 3, 2021, 11:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An unmarked police cruiser crashed into a Prince George’s County, Maryland, house Friday night.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. on Old Branch Avenue near Schultz Road in Clinton.

Prince George’s County police said the driver of their cruiser fled the scene after the crash.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS reported that no residents were injured and the house did not have any structural damage from the hit-and-run.

Police are now investigating how one of their cruisers ended up in the side of the house.

No arrests have been made and there are no known suspects.

Below is the area where it happened.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

Agencies shouldn't ask federal employees for vaccination proof, task force says

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up