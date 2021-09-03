Unmarked Prince George’s County police cruiser crashes into house

An unmarked police cruiser crashed into a Prince George's County, Maryland, house Friday night.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. on Old Branch Avenue near Schultz Road in Clinton.

Prince George’s County police said the driver of their cruiser fled the scene after the crash.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS reported that no residents were injured and the house did not have any structural damage from the hit-and-run.

Police are now investigating how one of their cruisers ended up in the side of the house.

No arrests have been made and there are no known suspects.

Below is the area where it happened.