9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | 9/11’s biggest names | Future threats remain | DC-area firefighters reflect
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 'They will run you…

‘They will run you over’: Prince George’s Co. residents warned to steer clear of escaped zebras

Michelle Murillo | mimurillo@wtop.com

September 8, 2021, 12:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Do you know what a dazzle is? It’s a group of zebras. Right now, a dazzle of three zebras is on the run in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

They escaped from an Upper Marlboro zebra breeding farm at Bellefield and Duley Station Roads.

And catching the zebra trio won’t be like catching domestic animals, according to area Veterinarian Linda Molesworth, who owns a zebra.

“Some people think they are like horses, but they are not,” said Molesworth, “You cannot walk up and grab them. They will run through something; so if you have them in a fence they will try to run through the fence or climb over it.”

They are wild animals, and she said they interact and react as wild animals.

“It’d be basically like trying to catch a deer that’s loose in someone’s field,” Molesworth said.

The demeanor, she said, can sometimes be more like trying to catch a wild bull, which is also a reason residents should not approach them.

“They could be very dangerous,” she said, “They’re very fast. They will wheel and kick and they will run you over if you’re in the way.”

The farm they escaped from has set up a feeding station in a field where they know the zebras are frequenting. Each day they are adding another piece of a tall corral around the feeding area and hope to be able to soon close them into that corral, then get them back home.

In the meantime, anyone who sees the zebras should call Prince George’s County Animal Control at 301-780-7242

Michelle Murillo

Michelle Murillo has been a part of the WTOP family since 2014. She started her career in Central Florida before working in radio in New York City and Philadelphia.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

White House pitches billions in supplemental funding for upcoming continuing resolution

No post-vaccination time limit for federal employees under administration's policy -- at least not yet

Research shows NIST, ISO supply chain standards have up to 89% overlap of risk controls

State Dept. IT modernization delays leave passport services staff unable to telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up