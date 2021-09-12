Prince George’s Co. shooting leaves 1 man dead, child and another man in hospital

A man is dead and two others, including a child, are in the hospital after a Saturday night shooting in Prince George's County, Maryland.

A man is dead and two others, including a child, are in the hospital after a Saturday night shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said the shooting happened near a gas station at the 7600 block of Marlboro Pike in Forestville some time before 8:30 p.m.

Officers later located the victims inside a car on the 2000 block of Addison Road South in nearby District Heights — roughly three miles away from the site of the reported shooting.

Two men and a child were suffering from gunshot wounds inside the car.

One of the men was pronounced dead on the scene. The other two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the shooting and asking the public for information that could help identify the suspect.

Below is the area where the victims were found:

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.