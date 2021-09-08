9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | 9/11’s biggest names | Future threats remain | DC-area firefighters reflect
French Bulldog stolen at gunpoint in Prince George’s Co.

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

September 8, 2021, 12:53 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, need the public’s help finding someone’s dog, which was stolen at gunpoint.

The French Bulldog named Alfred was being walked Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Walbridge Street in Capitol Heights when a black sedan pulled up.

The owner said two people got out, and one of them pulled a gun and demanded the dog.

The suspects then took Alfred, got back in the van and sped off.

Alfred is black and tan, has spots on his paws and a white stripe down his chest.

Anyone with information about Alfred’s whereabouts is being asked to call Prince George’s police at 301-772-4425.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report. 

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

