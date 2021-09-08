French Bulldog stolen at gunpoint in Prince George’s Co.

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, need the public's help finding someone's dog, which was stolen at gunpoint.

The French Bulldog named Alfred was being walked Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Walbridge Street in Capitol Heights when a black sedan pulled up.

The owner said two people got out, and one of them pulled a gun and demanded the dog.

The suspects then took Alfred, got back in the van and sped off.

STOLEN DOG: please share these photos of Alfred. The French Bulldog was stolen at gunpoint on Tuesday. Please call with any info on his whereabouts. https://t.co/zaAgv4yJvj #PGPD #FirsttoServe pic.twitter.com/HF7U1wfxWD — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 8, 2021

Alfred is black and tan, has spots on his paws and a white stripe down his chest.

Anyone with information about Alfred’s whereabouts is being asked to call Prince George’s police at 301-772-4425.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.