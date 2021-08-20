Prince George’s Co. volunteer firefighter charged with sexual assault of a minor

A volunteer firefighter and nurse practitioner in Prince George's Co. has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor, Prince George's State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced Friday.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced Friday that William Rodriguez-Lott, 53, was indicted on two counts of third-degree sex offense and two counts of fourth-degree sex offense related to an incident involving a 14-year-old.

Few details of the incident itself, or what led to Rodriguez-Lott’s arrest and indictment, were offered, but the State’s Attorney’s Office said that it happened July 14, 2021, and that it was statutory in nature, not a force-based assault.

While Rodriguez-Lott was a volunteer firefighter at the time of the incident. Braveboy said her office does not believe his position with the fire department had any bearing on the case.

Prince George’s County Fire Chief Tiffany Green said Rodriguez-Lott was immediately suspended when the charges against him were revealed.

“On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department Office of the Fire Chief was notified of an active and ongoing investigation into the actions of a volunteer member of the Chapel Oaks Volunteer Fire Department,” Green said. “The member was immediately placed in ‘No Contact’ status and was operationally removed from the department.”

The department said it would have no further comment on the investigation as it is underway.