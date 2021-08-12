CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. state superintendent supports in-person learning | DC high school athletes urged to wear masks | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Prince George’s Co. man arrested on child porn, abuse charges

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

August 12, 2021, 10:14 AM

A Prince George’s County man was arrested and charged Wednesday by Maryland State Police on counts of distribution, production and possession of child pornography and sexual abuse of a minor.

Eladio Alfaro-Sarmiento (Courtesy Maryland State Police)

Eladio Alfaro-Sarmiento, 55, of New Carrollton, is charged with 13 counts of distribution of child pornography, 13 counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of production of child pornography, four counts of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of second-degree rape.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit started its investigation Monday following multiple online tips, which led them to Alfaro-Sarmiento.

Wednesday morning, authorities served a search warrant at Alfaro-Sarmiento’s home.

Police said photos showed the sexual abuse of at least one child under 2 years old. Investigators were able to locate the child to ensure their safety.

Authorities are working to determine if Alfaro-Sarmiento is connected to other victims.

He is being held without bail at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

Maryland State Police were assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

