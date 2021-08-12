Prince George’s Co. man arrested on child porn, abuse charges

A Prince George's County man was arrested and charged Wednesday by Maryland State Police on counts of distribution, production and possession of child pornography and sexual abuse of a minor.

Eladio Alfaro-Sarmiento, 55, of New Carrollton, is charged with 13 counts of distribution of child pornography, 13 counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of production of child pornography, four counts of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of second-degree rape.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit started its investigation Monday following multiple online tips, which led them to Alfaro-Sarmiento.

Wednesday morning, authorities served a search warrant at Alfaro-Sarmiento’s home.

Police said photos showed the sexual abuse of at least one child under 2 years old. Investigators were able to locate the child to ensure their safety.

Authorities are working to determine if Alfaro-Sarmiento is connected to other victims.

He is being held without bail at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

Maryland State Police were assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.