CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 'Hoops with a Cop'…

‘Hoops with a Cop’ aims to connect Prince George’s County police with community

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 16, 2021, 4:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sports can be a good way to come together, and that’s what police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are trying to do with the pop-up basketball games through an effort called Hoops With a Cop.

The first event was held at the Avenue Apartments in Forestville on Monday.

“At times we depend on the community,” said Thomas Lester, spokesman with Prince George’s County police. “It all starts with the community, the community feeling comfortable coming to us and talking to us, so events like this builds that relationship and brings that engagement.”

Officers and students in the Explorers Program, for students ages 14 to 20 interested in learning more about law enforcement and possible careers, were playing basketball together in friendly competition.

And the basketball hoop is brand new.

The Prince George’s County Police Department has started a Hoops with a Cop program to connect with children in the area.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
The Prince George’s County Police Department has started a Hoops with a Cop program to connect with children in the area.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
The Prince George’s County Police Department has started a Hoops with a Cop program to connect with children in the area.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
The Prince George’s County Police Department has started a Hoops with a Cop program to connect with children in the area.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
The Prince George’s County Police Department has started a Hoops with a Cop program to connect with children in the area.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
(1/5)

It was donated from a local Target, and the police department decided to use it for this program.

“This just goes full circle. It started with an interaction with one of our businesses here in the District 8 community. We took that and brought it right back into the community,” Lester said.

It wasn’t about how many baskets they scored — although they were doing their best — but for officers, the program is more about connecting with the community.

“There are officers out here that care, and we want that message to go all across the county — that we’re loving; we’re caring. We want to build that rapport, so that way, people will come talk to us,” Lester said.

They will continue the program with games in more neighborhoods in the area.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

Money, momentum give new GSA administrator a rare opportunity

Agencies embracing cloud for records digitization, virtual reality during and after pandemic

SBA sees Biden executive orders as opportunity to increase equity in small business contracts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up