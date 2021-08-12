Delivery driver shot, killed in Prince George’s Co.

A man died in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Thursday after he was found shot in his car, and detectives are working to determine whether he was targeted.

Officers found Noel Njoku, 48, of Springdale, suffering from a gunshot wound in his car in a residential neighborhood off Lottsford Vista Road, in Mitchellville, at about 12:20 a.m. Thursday. He later died at the hospital.

Njoku was delivering food to a home in the neighborhood when he was shot. Investigators aren’t sharing more details, including whether he had talked to anyone, or had made the delivery before he was shot.

Police said in a news release they’re looking for suspects and a motive.

Anyone with information should call the Prince George’s County police at 301-516-2512.