FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Many travelers expected | Best car deals | What's open, what's closed
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Police: Suspect shot with…

Police: Suspect shot with own gun during arrest in Prince George’s Co.

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

July 4, 2021, 9:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A suspect was shot with his own gun during a traffic stop that escalated and led to an arrest in Chillum, Maryland, according to police.

Prince George’s County police said around 12 a.m. on Sunday, a patrol officer attempted to make a traffic stop in the 6000 block of Riggs Road.

A passenger attempted to exit the car, and officers said he was reaching in his waistband. The officers told the man to stay in the car, but he reportedly did not listen and a struggle broke out between an officer and the suspect.

During this struggle, a firearm that the suspect was carrying discharged, striking him in the lower body.

The officer was also injured in the struggle, and both the officer and suspect were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Both have since been released.

The suspect was taken into custody and his firearm was recovered from the scene.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD touts gains in vaccination rates, but worries about Delta variant

House lawmakers tell USPS to postpone mail rate hike to January 2022

DoD taking immediate measures to address lack of trust on sexual assault and change prosecution process

What remote work successes mean for agencies and their physical footprint

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up