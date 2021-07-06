6 rescued from New Carrollton apartment building fire

A fire broke out in an apartment building in New Carrollton, Maryland, Thursday morning, authorities said.

Nine people are displaced from their homes after a fire broke out at an apartment building in New Carrollton, Maryland, Thursday morning, authorities said.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to a structure fire at a four-story garden style apartment building on the 5500 block of Karen Elaine Drive at approximately 5:58 a.m.

More from Karen Elaine Dr: Fire is out. @PGCountyOEM to assist 9 displaced residents. #PGFD units removed 4 residents from balcony via stairwell after sheltering in place. 2 residents removed from adjacent units. No injuries/transports. Pre-arrival photo from building resident. pic.twitter.com/ohG1L6CQpg — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) July 15, 2021

Crews helped six occupants escape to safety. Four people were rescued from the balcony and two people were removed from nearby apartment units.

The fire was in one unit and is now extinguished.

