6 rescued from New Carrollton apartment building fire

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

July 15, 2021, 7:50 AM

Nine people are displaced from their homes after a fire broke out at an apartment building in New Carrollton, Maryland, Thursday morning, authorities said.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to a structure fire at a four-story garden style apartment building on the 5500 block of Karen Elaine Drive at approximately 5:58 a.m.

Crews helped six occupants escape to safety. Four people were rescued from the balcony and two people were removed from nearby apartment units.

The fire was in one unit and is now extinguished.

Below is a map of the area:

