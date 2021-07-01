FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC region events guide | What's open, what's closed | Tips on beating holiday traffic | How to safely celebrate with family
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after early morning Beltway crash

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

July 4, 2021, 6:27 PM

A woman is dead and two other people are hurt after a car ran off the Capital Beltway on Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on the Outer Loop near Route 4 in Forestville. Police said a woman driving a Jeep Cherokee carrying at least two other passengers ran off the road, traveling onto the shoulder and up an embankment. The Cherokee then ran into several trees, knocking at least one of them down completely.

One of the passengers, an adult woman, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver, another adult woman, and another passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries. Police did not specify the severity of their injuries.

The police investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

