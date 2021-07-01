1 dead, 2 hospitalized after early morning Beltway crash

A woman is dead and two other people are hurt after a car ran off the Beltway early Sunday morning, according to Maryland State Police.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on the Outer Loop near Route 4 in Forestville. Police said a woman driving a Jeep Cherokee carrying at least two other passengers ran off the road, traveling onto the shoulder and up an embankment. The Cherokee then ran into several trees, knocking at least one of them down completely.

One of the passengers, an adult woman, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver, another adult woman, and another passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries. Police did not specify the severity of their injuries.

The police investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.