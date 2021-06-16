CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Maryland reports 1st heat-related death of 2021

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

June 16, 2021, 2:31 PM

A Prince George’s County man in his 40s is Maryland’s first heat-related death of 2021, the Maryland Department of Health said Wednesday.

“As this tragedy shows, heat-related illness, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can result in serious ailments and even death,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan in a news release.

The department did not release any other details about the man’s death.

“As the weather gets hotter, Marylanders are urged to take extra precautions to avoid overheating and check on friends and neighbors that may be susceptible to heat-related illness.”

The health department offered tips to help cope with hot weather:

  • Drink plenty of fluids;
  • Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly sweetened beverages;
  • Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing;
  • Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen and stay in the shade when possible;
  • Avoid salt tablets, unless advised by a doctor to take them;
  • Take it easy outside: schedule physical activity in the morning or evening, when it’s cooler, and take short breaks if necessary.

In addition, never leave children or pets in a car for any amount of time during hot weather.

The health department also urged Marylanders to check on older neighbors or relatives to ensure they have a cool place to stay.

If you need to find a cooling center, reach out to your local health department or call 2-1-1 and provide a county location and ZIP code to get information.

More resources are available online.

