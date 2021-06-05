CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Man killed in Temple Hills shooting

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

June 5, 2021, 9:56 AM

A man died following a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Saturday morning, police said.

The shooting happened in Temple Hills, where police were called for reports of a shooting around 2:40 a.m.

Prince George’s County police said officers were called to the 5000 block of Beech Place, near Stamp Road, where they found a man inside a vehicle.

The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are still searching for suspects and ask anyone with information to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

A map of the area where the shooting victim was located is below.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

