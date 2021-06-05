Man killed in Temple Hills shooting

A man died following a shooting in Temple Hills, Maryland, early Saturday morning, Prince George's County police said.

The shooting happened in Temple Hills, where police were called for reports of a shooting around 2:40 a.m.

Prince George’s County police said officers were called to the 5000 block of Beech Place, near Stamp Road, where they found a man inside a vehicle.

The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

We are on the scene of a homicide investigation in the 5000 block of Beech Place in Temple Hills. pic.twitter.com/pD1e2vrZ5T — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 5, 2021

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are still searching for suspects and ask anyone with information to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

A map of the area where the shooting victim was located is below.