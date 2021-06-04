College Park parts ways with recently hired city manager

The mayor and city council in College Park have brought "an end to their employment relationship" with a recently hired city manager.

The City of College Park issued a May 4 news release announcing the hire of Natasha Hampton, but a June 2 statement from the city said the mayor and city council have brought “an end to their employment relationship.”

Hampton was set to begin her new job as city manager on June 1, it isn’t clear if that happened.

The city’s most recent statement provided no other details into the split.

The city said it is reopening the search process to select a new city manager and expects to fill the position “by the end of the summer.”

Assistant City Manager Gardiner will continue to served as interim city manager during this time, according to the city.

Hampton had been hired to fill the position left vacant by previous City Manager Scott Somers who resigned in December 2020 for a job in Arizona.

WTOP has reached out to Hampton for comment.