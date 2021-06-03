3 suspects arrested in incident that led to striking of officer with car in Prince George’s Co.

Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to a series of events that ended with a police officer being struck by a car in Prince George's County, Maryland, Wednesday.

Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to a series of events that ended with a police officer being struck by a car in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Wednesday.

The Prince George’s County police captured two suspects on Wednesday after a short pursuit, but a third managed to evade arrest at the time. He was found and arrested a few hours later.

Police identified one of the suspects as 18-year-old Paul Canarte, of Northwest D.C. The other two suspects are minors, but the police said they will be charged as adults.

It began when someone reported that their wallet and credit cards had been stolen from out of their car in D.C. They then reported that one of their cards was being used at a window tinting business on Beech Road, in Prince George’s County.

Two officers went to the business, located in a garage; one of the officers approached a black Dodge Charger that was parked inside. He asked the driver to roll down the window and turn off the engine, but instead, police said the driver tried to drive off and intentionally hit the officer, sending him onto the car’s hood and then the windshield before he fell off.

At this point, the second officer drew his weapon and shot at the fleeing car. The car did not stop, and the officers began a pursuit. A few minutes later, the car crashed near Naylor Road and Suitland Parkway, and the three bailed out and tried to get away on foot.

Canarte and one of the other suspects were caught immediately, while the third suspect fled into the woods and was caught a few hours later.

During the arrest, Canarte was hit with a stun gun; the other suspect suffered what police described at the time as a “medical emergency.” Both were taken to the hospital.

The Charger they had been driving was reported as stolen from D.C. in an incident that involved a gun. Inside the car were the parts to two Polymer80 handguns and two loaded 30-round extended magazines.

The three suspects are charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, firearms charges and more.

The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital and was released shortly afterward.

As is normal, Internal Affairs is investigating the officer who fired his weapon.