1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Prince George’s Co. shopping center

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

June 25, 2021, 1:14 AM

One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at an outdoor shopping center in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred before 11 p.m. Thursday near a Silver Diner located in Woodmore Towne Centre near Ruby Lockhart Boulevard in Glenarden.

City of Glenarden Police Chief Philip O’Donnell told reporters that based on the preliminary investigation, at least two people were shooting at each other before fleeing on foot.

“There was a little back and forth shooting,” O’Donnell said. “So we are just trying to figure everything out now.”

Prince George’s County police confirmed one person died at the hospital after suffering critical injures from the shooting. Two people were also hurt. One person sustained with life threating injuries while the second suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, Silver Diner said their employees and guests are safe following the shooting.

None of the victims have been identified. No arrests have been made and no suspects were named. Motive is unknown.

Prince George’s County police will take over the investigation.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

