1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Prince George’s Co. shopping center

One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a shooting at a shopping center in Prince George's County, Maryland, Tuesday evening.

One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at an outdoor shopping center in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred before 11 p.m. Thursday near a Silver Diner located in Woodmore Towne Centre near Ruby Lockhart Boulevard in Glenarden.

City of Glenarden Police Chief Philip O’Donnell told reporters that based on the preliminary investigation, at least two people were shooting at each other before fleeing on foot.

“There was a little back and forth shooting,” O’Donnell said. “So we are just trying to figure everything out now.”

Prince George’s County police confirmed one person died at the hospital after suffering critical injures from the shooting. Two people were also hurt. One person sustained with life threating injuries while the second suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, Silver Diner said their employees and guests are safe following the shooting.

We are shocked & dismayed by the events this evening at Woodmore Town Center, where we have a Silver Diner. Thankfully our Associates and Guests are safe. To our knowledge the events occurred outside the diner, in the town center. — Silver Diner (@Silver_Diner) June 25, 2021

None of the victims have been identified. No arrests have been made and no suspects were named. Motive is unknown.

Prince George’s County police will take over the investigation.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

It is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.