1 dead in Prince George’s County crash involving tractor trailer

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

June 17, 2021, 8:48 AM

One person is dead following a highway crash south of Brandywine, Maryland, on Thursday morning.

Prince George’s County fire and rescue personnel responded to the southbound lanes of U.S. Route 301 on Crain Highway, near Clymer Drive, after a car and tractor trailer crashed around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters popped the door car door open to rescue a person inside. They were pronounced dead on the scene, according to fire officials.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports two left lanes of southbound Route 301 get by the crash as of 8:30 a.m. with moderate to heavy delays stretching back to near Brandywine.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports two left lanes of southbound Route 301 get by the crash as of 8:30 a.m. with moderate to heavy delays stretching back to near Brandywine.

Below is a map of the area where the crash occurred.

 

