Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Laurel

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

May 27, 2021, 1:43 AM

A woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Wednesday morning.

According to Laurel police, the collision happened at the intersection of Gorman Avenue and Eighth Street after 8 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find a Nissan sedan that struck a telephone pole.

A preliminary investigation shows that a silver four-door vehicle — police did not identify its make and model — was driving on Gorman Avenue and struck the Nissan in the rear, causing it to hit the pole. The car quickly fled the scene after the crash.

The driver of the Nissan was removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. Police said she was serious injured and listed in critical condition.

Two children were in the backseat at the time of the crash. There were treated and released.

Laurel police’s Crash Investigation Team is handling the investigation. Anyone who saw the crash or has information that can help with the case is asked to contact PFC Barnosky at (301) 498-0092 or email anonymously at LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

Below is a map showing the location of the crash.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report. 

