Prince George's County, MD News

Shooting in District Heights leaves man dead

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

May 30, 2021, 4:47 PM

A man is dead after being shot in District Heights, Maryland, on Sunday.

Prince George’s County police said the shooting occurred around 11:50 a.m. in the 7700 block of Marlboro Pike.

Police found an adult male in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are still searching for a suspect. They do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

A map showing the location of the incident is below.

WTOP’s Glynis Kazanjian contributed to this story.

