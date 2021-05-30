Shooting in District Heights leaves man dead

A man is dead after being shot in District Heights, Maryland, on Sunday.

Prince George’s County police said the shooting occurred around 11:50 a.m. in the 7700 block of Marlboro Pike.

Police found an adult male in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are still searching for a suspect. They do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

