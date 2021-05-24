Prince George’s Co. man charged with killing father

A 22-year-old Prince George’s County man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his father.

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his father.

Justin Waters, 22, of Pritchard Lane in Upper Marlboro, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and other charges in the death of his father, 57-year-old Stuart Waters, Prince George’s County police said Monday.

Last Thursday, police responded to a 911 call from Justin Waters at the residence. According to police, he admitted to shooting his father during an argument and fight.

Stuart Waters was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Tips can also be provided via the P3 Tips app available both for Android and for iOS. (Please refer to case number 21-0022312.)

A map below shows where the shooting occurred.