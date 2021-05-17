One dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting

A man was killed Monday evening in a shooting in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Listen now to WTOP News

A man was killed Monday evening in a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Police said it happened before 5:30 p.m., near Langley Park Plaza in the 8000 block of New Hampshire Ave in Langley Park.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident and searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact Prince George’s County police.