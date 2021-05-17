CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Va. business embraces mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
One dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

May 17, 2021, 9:53 PM

A man was killed Monday evening in a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Police said it happened before 5:30 p.m., near Langley Park Plaza in the 8000 block of New Hampshire Ave in Langley Park.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident and searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact Prince George’s County police.

