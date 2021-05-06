New Indian Head Highway interchange is more than 80% complete

A lot of progress has been made in a project to add a new interchange to Indian Head Highway in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

A lot of progress has been made on a project to add a new interchange to Indian Head Highway/Md. 210 in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The work includes the construction of a new overpass at Kerby Hill and Livingston Roads.

“Both the overpass and new intersection are substantially complete and expected to open later this year,” said Shanteé Felix with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

As of the end of April, the project is 83% complete, Felix told WTOP in an email.

The project includes the realignment of both Kerby Hill and Livingston, which did not meet before the overhaul began. Cars on those two roads will eventually be able to drive over Indian Headway, which planners hope will alleviate congestion in that region.

Cars would enter and exit the two roads through on and off ramps located in the center of Md. 210.

Construction officially began in 2016, according to Felix, when crews began moving utilities and started installing noise walls at the intersection. Those walls will be completed in the last phase of the construction project.

In 2019, the intersection was closed so the overpass could be built. Now that overpass is “substantially complete,” according to Felix.

The goal for the state is to open the overpass later this year.

Felix said some of the big items that remain include the tying in of the southbound lanes of a new service road to Kerby Hill Road, the elimination of the intersection and traffic light at Md. 210 and Wilson Bridge Drive. Another is resurfacing of the highway at and around the new interchange still needs to take place.

“The project, which included the construction of a new interchange, is expected to be complete by the end of the year, weather permitting, and will help alleviate congestion in the region,” Felix said.