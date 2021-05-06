CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. to end capacity restrictions | DC display honors nurses | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » New Indian Head Highway…

New Indian Head Highway interchange is more than 80% complete

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

May 6, 2021, 4:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A lot of progress has been made on a project to add a new interchange to Indian Head Highway/Md. 210 in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The work includes the construction of a new overpass at Kerby Hill and Livingston Roads.

“Both the overpass and new intersection are substantially complete and expected to open later this year,” said Shanteé Felix with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

As of the end of April, the project is 83% complete, Felix told WTOP in an email.

The project includes the realignment of both Kerby Hill and Livingston, which did not meet before the overhaul began. Cars on those two roads will eventually be able to drive over Indian Headway, which planners hope will alleviate congestion in that region.

Cars would enter and exit the two roads through on and off ramps located in the center of Md. 210.

Construction officially began in 2016, according to Felix, when crews began moving utilities and started installing noise walls at the intersection. Those walls will be completed in the last phase of the construction project.

In 2019, the intersection was closed so the overpass could be built. Now that overpass is “substantially complete,” according to Felix.

The goal for the state is to open the overpass later this year.

Felix said some of the big items that remain include the tying in of the southbound lanes of a new service road to Kerby Hill Road, the elimination of the intersection and traffic light at Md. 210 and Wilson Bridge Drive. Another is resurfacing of the highway at and around the new interchange still needs to take place.

“The project, which included the construction of a new interchange, is expected to be complete by the end of the year, weather permitting, and will help alleviate congestion in the region,” Felix said.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House committee moves ahead with USPS reform bill DeJoy approves

HHS digital investigators connect with cloud to manage ever-growing data for legal cases

CISA to pilot secure cloud instance in response to SolarWinds attack

New Army technology could be a gamechanger for heavily bleeding injuries

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up