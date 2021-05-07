Man dead after shooting in Lanham

Police in Prince George's County are investigating a shooting Friday morning that left a man dead.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting Friday morning.

Police said that Dominick Pailin, 29, of Lanham, admitted to shooting his brother Bryan Pailin, 39, of Morningside, during an ongoing dispute.

Dominick Pailin faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, among others.

Police said they responded to a home in the 9900 block of Greenbelt Road in Lanham, not far from Goddard Space Flight Center, at about 8:10 a.m. Friday for the report of a shooting.

Once there, officers found Bryan Pailin inside with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.