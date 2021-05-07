CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Man dead after shooting in Lanham

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

May 7, 2021, 7:00 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting Friday morning.

Police said that Dominick Pailin, 29, of Lanham, admitted to shooting his brother Bryan Pailin, 39, of Morningside, during an ongoing dispute.

Dominick Pailin faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, among others.

Police said they responded to a home in the 9900 block of Greenbelt Road in Lanham, not far from Goddard Space Flight Center, at about 8:10 a.m. Friday for the report of a shooting.

Once there, officers found Bryan Pailin inside with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

