Fallen Department of Corrections heroes remembered in Prince George’s Co.

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 7, 2021, 6:45 PM

(Courtesy Prince George’s County Department of Corrections)

The Prince George’s County, Maryland, Department of Corrections honored the lives and careers of employees during a Fallen Heroes Ceremony on Friday.

A bell rang 117 times for all of the department’s employees current or past who have died, and three times for its K-9 workers.

“This time of year, when we set aside to recognize our contributions of the field of corrections to our community,” said Ainisha Persaud, staff psychology coordinator at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections. “It is an everyday grind that few people understand beyond those who are here or have worked here.”

Nine employees’ names were added this year, as a socially-distanced crowd gathered outside of the jail and visitors center in Upper Marlboro.

“Their precision and professionalism adds a layer of prevalence and civility that is truly trusted,” Persaud said.

The department’s honor guard team marched and saluted during the ceremony.

This was the second annual event. The last event was in 2019.

Last year’s ceremony was canceled because of the pandemic.

“This ceremony is especially poignant today, in the midst of this pandemic that has upended our lives and literally separated us from one another,” Persaud said.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

