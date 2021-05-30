Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Prince George’s Co.

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Prince George's County Saturday night.

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County Saturday night.

Prince George’s County police said the accident happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Auth Road and Clacton Avenue in Camp Springs.

Police said the driver was driving north on Auth Road when his car left the roadway and overturned.

The man died at the scene. It is unknown if there were any other passengers in the car at the time of the crash.

Officials said it is unclear why the car left the road.

Police stayed at the scene to investigate the crash.

Below is a map of where the accident occurred.