MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Driver killed in single-vehicle…

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Prince George’s Co.

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

May 30, 2021, 2:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County Saturday night.

Prince George’s County police said the accident happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Auth Road and Clacton Avenue in Camp Springs.

Police said the driver was driving north on Auth Road when his car left the roadway and overturned.

The man died at the scene. It is unknown if there were any other passengers in the car at the time of the crash.

Officials said it is unclear why the car left the road.

Police stayed at the scene to investigate the crash.

Below is a map of where the accident occurred.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Congress frustrated by VA’s changing and inaccurate cost estimates for EHR project

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

OPM reshuffles senior leaders, elevates diversity and inclusion office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up