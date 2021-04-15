Police: Man charged in fatal road-rage shooting in Maryland

The Washington Post reports that the fatal shooting occurred Friday evening in the Riverdale area of Prince George’s County.

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Authorities in Maryland say that a woman has been killed in a road rage incident.

The Washington Post reports that the fatal shooting occurred Friday evening in the Riverdale area of Prince George’s County. Authorities identified the woman as Keya Beale of Hyattsville.

Police said the man who’s been arrested in her death has been identified as Maurice Terrell Bellinger of Riverdale. He faces charges that include first- and second-degree murder, attempted first- and second-degree murder.

Authorities said he is in custody at a jail in the Charlotte area of North Carolina and is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.