Pedestrian struck and killed trying to cross Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

April 15, 2021, 5:47 AM

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a van on the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Wednesday evening.

Maryland State Police troopers responded to a crash involving a person struck along the northbound Interstate 495/Beltway Outer Loop at Kenilworth Avenue (Exit 23), shortly before midnight Thursday.

Investigators believe the driver of a beige Toyota van struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the Outer Loop for unknown reasons.

In a news release, police describe the victim as a male wearing a dark green camo sweatshirt, dark blue pants and a black facemask. He was not wearing any reflective clothing.

He was declared dead on the scene. His identity had not been made public as of Thursday morning, pending notification of his family.

There were no signs of impairment with the driver, police added.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports two left lanes of the Outer Loop after Kenilworth Avenue were closed for about four hours for the crash investigation.

Below is the area of the crash:

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

