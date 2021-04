Prince George's County police said an employee at the Holiday Inn Express in Landover Hills went to a person's room to check on a noise complaint and was shot.

Prince George’s County police said an employee at the Holiday Inn Express in Landover Hills went to a person’s room to check on a noise complaint around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, and was shot.

He was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers made an arrest but did not offer additional details. No one else was injured.

