Bladensburg police officer charged with sexual abuse of minor, assault

An officer for the police department in Bladensburg, Maryland, was arrested Thursday by the Baltimore County Police Department on charges stemming from an investigation into alleged sexual abuse of a minor.

The Bladensburg Police Department said LoQune Brown, an eight-year veteran assigned to the department’s Community Action Team, had been arrested and charged with third-degree sex offense, sex abuse of a minor and second-degree assault.

The department went on to say that Baltimore County police informed them of the investigation into Brown on March 8, and Brown was placed on administrative leave the following day. Brown will remain on suspension until the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Baltimore police said the investigation is focused on an incident that happened while Brown was off duty outside of the Bladensburg Police Department’s jurisdiction and did not involve any residents of Bladensburg.

Bladensburg police are launching a review of their Town Youth Development Programs due to the nature of the allegation, and they are asking anyone who has concerns to call their Internal Affairs Unit at 301-864-6080.

“The allegation is extremely disturbing for our Department and our community,” Bladensburg Chief of Police Tyrone Collington Sr. said in a statement. “Please always talk to your children and encourage them to speak up if someone hurts them. We will stand up for them and seek justice.”

Baltimore County police are handling the criminal investigation into Brown.