3 people with gunshot wounds found dead in Capitol Heights

Detectives don’t believe the incident is a random crime, according to police.

Three people were shot and killed in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Saturday morning, police said.

Prince George’s County police said officers on patrol found two men and one woman shot in the 5500 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights after hearing gunshots at approximately 3 a.m.

TRIPLE FATAL SHOOTING: While on patrol, officers heard gunshots in the 5500 block of Sheriff Rd at approx. 3:00 am. pic.twitter.com/Pt6O4DC7Gf — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) April 3, 2021



The men located inside the vehicle, the woman outside the vehicle, were all pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Detectives don’t believe the incident is a random crime, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

A map of the area is below.