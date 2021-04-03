CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
3 people with gunshot wounds found dead in Capitol Heights

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

April 3, 2021, 6:02 AM

Three people were shot and killed in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Saturday morning, police said.

Prince George’s County police said officers on patrol found two men and one woman shot in the 5500 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights after hearing gunshots at approximately 3 a.m.


The men located inside the vehicle, the woman outside the vehicle, were all pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Detectives don’t believe the incident is a random crime, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

A map of the area is below.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

