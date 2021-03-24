More than a dozen community fitness centers, parks set to reopen in Prince George’s Co.

The reopenings were announced Wednesday by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission's Department of Parks and Recreation and also include art galleries, fitness centers and a gradual reopening of the Prince George's Ballroom.

Spring is in the air, and just in time, several park facilities in Prince George’s County are set to reopen next week from coronavirus-related closures.

The reopenings were announced Wednesday by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission’s Department of Parks and Recreation, and also extend to art galleries, fitness centers and a gradual reopening of the Prince George’s Ballroom.

Overall, fitness rooms and gyms at 12 community centers in Prince George’s County will reopen March 29. Reservations are required and can be made on the PGParksDirect.com website.

“Following the guidance of the county executive and public health officials, we are pleased to begin reopening several facilities,” said Bill Tyler, the parks and rec director, in a statement. “We hope these measured steps will welcome the community back to our facilities and programs in a way that ensures them that their safety and comfort remain our top priority.”

The facilities reopening are the

In addition, the indoor pool at the Southern Area Aquatics and Recreation will open.

A number of other facilities are also set to reopen, including the Watkins, Clearwater and Mount Rainier nature centers, which offer 15-minute self-guided tours.

Canoe and kayak rentals are restarting at Bladensburg Waterfront Park and Patuxent River Park. You can register up to two weeks in advance.

The Prince George’s Ballroom, in Landover, a meeting space for weddings and social events, is also preparing to reopen. To start, the office will be open to help clients plan future events via phone, email or in person. Appointments are required.

Even as the facilities reopen, the parks department is reminding visitors that gatherings in the park are limited to 10 people and must stay a minimum of six feet away from other groups. Face coverings are required at all times, and temperature checks will be required for indoor activities, the department said. Pavilion rentals are still not available.

Other facilities reopening next week are the Brentwood Arts Exchange, which features art exhibits and a computer lab, and the Montpelier Arts Center, featuring the work of local and national visual artists.

The College Park Aviation Museum, next to the College Park Airport, which is billed as the “world’s oldest continuously operating airport,” will reopen for self-guided tours.