Md. woman dead after car overturns off Crain Highway

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

March 10, 2021, 9:52 AM

A woman is dead after a crash late Tuesday along Crain Highway in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Michelle McMillan, 42, of Crofton, died after her vehicle overturned off Crain Highway, Maryland State Police said in a news release.

State troopers were dispatched to the southbound lanes of Crain Highway for the crash near the U.S. 50/John Hanson Highway interchange in Bowie shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators determined the Chrysler 300 sedan McMillan was driving went off the roadway to the left for unknown reasons and overturned, trapping her and another woman, who was in the front passenger seat.

Both women were rescued and transported to a hospital with injuries.

McMillian died of her injuries at the hospital. An investigation continues Wednesday morning to determine what led to the crash.

Below is a map of the area:

Alejandro Alvarez

