CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 2 arrested in connection…

2 arrested in connection to fatal Oxon Hill shooting

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 19, 2021, 1:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two Maryland men have been arrested following a robbery and fatal shooting in Oxon Hill earlier in March.

Prince George’s County police said they arrested and charged Ramal Cheatham, 18, and Lawrence Anthony Ford Jr., 19, in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Kevontae Clyburn. All three are from Oxon Hill.

On March 6, shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 4900 block of Glassmanor Drive.

Clyburn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Cheatham, Ford and Clyburn knew each other.

Cheatham and Ford have been charged with first- and second-degree murder, robbery and related charges. They are being held without bond.

Police ask that anyone with information relevant to this investigation call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0010370.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden eyeing 2.7% federal pay raise in 2022

Air Force trying to diversify its largely white, male pilot corps with new strategy

VA to formally implement Biden's workforce order, but AFGE looking for more

What's next for DoD collaboration in the cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up