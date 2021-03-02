2 arrested in connection to fatal Oxon Hill shooting

Two Maryland men have been arrested following a robbery and fatal shooting in Oxon Hill earlier in March.

Prince George’s County police said they arrested and charged Ramal Cheatham, 18, and Lawrence Anthony Ford Jr., 19, in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Kevontae Clyburn. All three are from Oxon Hill.

On March 6, shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 4900 block of Glassmanor Drive.

Clyburn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Cheatham, Ford and Clyburn knew each other.

Cheatham and Ford have been charged with first- and second-degree murder, robbery and related charges. They are being held without bond.

Police ask that anyone with information relevant to this investigation call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0010370.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.