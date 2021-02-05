Woman struck and killed by car in Prince George’s County

Prince George's County police said the crash happened in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue south of the county's border with D.C. at about 2:10 a.m.

A pedestrian is dead after she was struck by a car in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, early Friday morning, police said.

Prince George’s County police said the crash happened in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue south of the county’s border with D.C. at about 2:10 a.m.

A woman found “unresponsive” in the middle of the road was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

FATAL PEDESTRIAN COLLISION: We responded to the 3100 block of Branch Ave around 2:10 am for a pedestrian collision . Officers located an adult female unresponsive, prounced dead on the scene. pic.twitter.com/1xwnsbWNYm — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 5, 2021



The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.

Both directions of Branch Avenue between the Suitland Parkway and Curtis Drive, were open to traffic again by 6:41 a.m., according to NBC Washington.

A map of the area is below.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.