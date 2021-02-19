CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden stands by vaccine timeline | Update on COVID-19 relief | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Triple shooting in Prince George’s Co. leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

February 19, 2021, 11:30 PM

A triple shooting left two people dead and another injured in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Friday evening.

Prince George’s County police headed to the interception of East Capitol Street and Yacht Place in Capitol Heights at around 8:50 p.m. to respond to a reported car crash.

Responding officers found three men inside a car with gunshot wounds.

Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police said they do not believe it is a random crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County’s Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

