Names of Black WWI veterans added to Peace Cross

The names of four Black soldiers who died in World War I were added to the Bladensburg World War I Memorial, known as the Peace Cross, in Prince George's County, Maryland.

In honor of Black History Month, the 40-foot-tall monument, sitting at the intersections of Bladensburg Road, Baltimore Avenue and Annapolis Road in Bladensburg, had the veterans’ names etched onto the cross, increasing the number of names from 49 to 53.

While the memorial was initially dedicated to Prince George’s County residents who died in World War I, only two of four Black veterans added are from the county, with the others hailing from Baltimore and Charles counties.

The names added are:

Clarence Butler (4/14/1890 – 10/6/1918), a farmer with his father in Nottingham.

James Cooper (3/1/1897 – 10/5/1918), a farmer in Aquasco.

John Seaburn (10/27/1897 – 10/4/1918), grew up in what is now North Brentwood.

Benjamin Thompson (1/11/1894 – 10/13/1918), was born in Waldorf and worked for himself as a farmer.

The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, which has maintained the cross for the past 60 years, is using this occasion to remind people that the cross is in need of extensive restoration and refurbishment.

“As we honor the African-Americans memorialized on the Bladensburg WWI Memorial, commonly known as the Peace Cross, during Black History month, we have the opportunity to demonstrate our thanks by contributing to the restoration of the Memorial. A worthy tribute to a worthy cause,” State Sen. Malcolm Augustine said in a news release.

“Funds are needed to begin this vital endeavor. To address the need, the Department of Parks and Recreation is fundraising to repair the Peace Cross,” Department Resource Development Officer Tracy Wright said in the release. “We encourage the community to join us and help support the restoration of this historical monument which honors our fallen Black heroes.”