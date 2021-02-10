CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Hyattsville boy, 17, dies in Route 1 crash in Beltsville

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

February 10, 2021, 9:38 AM

A 17-year-old Hyattsville boy is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash Tuesday night on U.S. 1 in Beltsville, Maryland.

Maryland State Police identified the driver who died as Lester Omar Perez-Solis, of Hyattsville.

The other 17-year-old boy was taken to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment of his injuries.

Police said the 2008 Honda Civic the two were in went off the right shoulder of southbound Route 1 near Ritz Way around 10:45 p.m. The car struck a telephone pole and a billboard support pole before stopping.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Investigators say that alcohol was not a factor.

Southbound Route 1 was temporarily closed as police investigated.

