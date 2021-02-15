CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Carjacking on Outer Loop ramp under investigation

Eden Harris

February 15, 2021, 7:07 AM

Maryland police are investigating a report of a carjacking on the Capitol Beltway’s Outer Loop late Sunday night.

Maryland State Police were called to the shoulder of the Outer Loop in the Forest Heights-Oxon Hill area for a carjacking around 10 p.m. Sunday, Maryland State Police said.

A driver told state troopers he was slowing down along the northbound off-ramp for Md. Route 210/Indian Head Highway (Exit 3B) when two armed men he described as dressed in all black stepped in front of his vehicle.

When he stopped, they ordered him out. The men got in the car and drove away.

Police are seeking a 2017 Blue Ford Mustang.

