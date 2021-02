Four people have been hospitalized, one with critical injuries, after a two-car crash in Temple Hills, Maryland Sunday morning.

Prince George’s County police said that the crash happened on Branch Avenue near the intersection of Auth Way in Temple Hills.

Police said they are still investigating the incident and have no word on what exactly caused the crash as of now.

Below is the area where the crash took place:

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.