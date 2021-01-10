Sentencing upcoming for white man who stabbed black student

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a news release that Sean Urbanski, 25, will be sentenced on Thursday in the 2017 killing of 23-year-old Richard Collins III.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A white man will soon be sentenced for stabbing a black college student to death at a bus stop at the University of Maryland in what prosecutors say was a racially motivated crime.

Urbanski was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder in 2019.

Collins, a senior at Bowie State University, was days from graduation and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army when he was stabbed to death.

